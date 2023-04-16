Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Prada Price Performance

PRDSY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

About Prada

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

