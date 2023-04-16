Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Prada Price Performance
PRDSY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.
About Prada
