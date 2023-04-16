Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Potash America stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Potash America has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

