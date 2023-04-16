Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Potash America Price Performance
Shares of Potash America stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Potash America has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Potash America Company Profile
