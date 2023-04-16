Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CI stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.72 and a 200 day moving average of $301.19.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

