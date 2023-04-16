Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

