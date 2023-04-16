Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $14,509,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.