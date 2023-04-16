Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

