Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,301.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,329.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

