Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

