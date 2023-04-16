Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

