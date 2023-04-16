Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $227.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

