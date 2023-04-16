Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.