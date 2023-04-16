Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,605,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

