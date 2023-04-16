Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAZRF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.