Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $3,519,000.00 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,810,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,907,235.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

