Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.94 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

