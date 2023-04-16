Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

