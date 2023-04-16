Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

