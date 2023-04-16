Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 549,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

