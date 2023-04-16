PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 0.7 %
PPCCY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
