PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 0.7 %

PPCCY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

