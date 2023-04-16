Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

PSX opened at $106.26 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

