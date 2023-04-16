Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 243.8% in March

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Permanent TSB Group
