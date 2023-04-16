Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 243.8% in March

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

