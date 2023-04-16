Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH remained flat at $12.36 on Friday. 25,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Stories

