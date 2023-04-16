Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGYWW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,214. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies comprises 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

