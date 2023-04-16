PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Up 108.0% in March

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,790,000 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,285,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,471,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 25.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.