Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 102.7% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,482,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 6,652,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134,825.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.