Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 102.7% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,482,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 6,652,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134,825.0 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

