Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OVCHF stock remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

