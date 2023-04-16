Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
OVCHF stock remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.