Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

OSK opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

