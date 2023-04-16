Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

