Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Up 938.9% in March

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 938.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Osino Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

OSIIF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 13,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,990. Osino Resources has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

