Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 1,269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,663.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $18.61 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

