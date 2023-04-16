Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Organigram in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Organigram Stock Performance

Organigram stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$2.19.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

