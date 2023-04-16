Organigram Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Organigram Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Organigram has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Organigram by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organigram during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organigram in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

