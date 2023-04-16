Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.