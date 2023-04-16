Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $2.70

Optimism (OP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00008847 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $849.28 million and $120.26 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

