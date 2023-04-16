Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Optimi Health Stock Down 9.2 %

OPTHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

