Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Optimi Health Stock Down 9.2 %
OPTHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Optimi Health Company Profile
