Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
