Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

