OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $361,754.22 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.