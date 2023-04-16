OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

OABI stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

