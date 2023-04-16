Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
TSE:OLY opened at C$93.40 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$51.70 and a 12-month high of C$93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.09.
About Olympia Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.