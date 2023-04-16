Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Down 83.5% in March

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

ONBPO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 24,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,468. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

