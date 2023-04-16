Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 13.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $73,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $338.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average of $309.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.