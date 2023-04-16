OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
OFS Credit Trading Down 0.3 %
OFS Credit stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28.
About OFS Credit
