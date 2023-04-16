Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NSL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 101,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

