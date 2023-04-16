Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NSL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 101,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $5.62.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.