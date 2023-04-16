Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NNY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 27,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

