Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $370.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.5898 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

