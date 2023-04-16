NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 361,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

