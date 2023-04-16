NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 72,665 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 1.82% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

