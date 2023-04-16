NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

