NorthRock Partners LLC Has $954,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.