NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

NVDA opened at $267.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $185.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

